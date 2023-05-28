IPL 2023 फाइनल से तुरंत पहले आई बड़ी खबर, CSK के इस दिग्गज ने लिया संन्यास
IPL 2023 फाइनल से तुरंत पहले आई बड़ी खबर, CSK के इस दिग्गज ने लिया संन्यास

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के बीच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) के फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने आईपीएल से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

IPL 2023 फाइनल से तुरंत पहले आई बड़ी खबर, CSK के इस दिग्गज ने लिया संन्यास

Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL: आईपीएल 2023 के बीच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) के फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने आईपीएल से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया. इस सीजन के बाद आईपीएल में ये खिलाड़ी खेलता दिखाई नहीं देगा. इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने बल्लेबाजी के दम पर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को आईपीएल का चैंपियन भी बनाया है.

