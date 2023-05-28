Virat Kohli: पत्नी अनुष्का ने सरेआम विराट को किया 'स्लेज', कोहली के भी उड़ गए होश! देखें रिएक्शन
topStories1hindi1714817
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Virat Kohli: पत्नी अनुष्का ने सरेआम विराट को किया 'स्लेज', कोहली के भी उड़ गए होश! देखें रिएक्शन

Viral Video: विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में अनुष्का शर्मा विराट कोहली को स्लेज करती नजर आ रही हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli: पत्नी अनुष्का ने सरेआम विराट को किया 'स्लेज', कोहली के भी उड़ गए होश! देखें रिएक्शन

Anushka sledges Virat Kohli: आईपीएल 2023 में विराट कोहली ने बेहद ही घातक बल्लेबाजी की. हालांकि, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की टीम का हर बार की तरह इस बार भी ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना अधूरा रह गया. टीम प्लेऑफ के लिए भी क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाई. विराट कोहली आईपीएल के बाद वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल खेलने के लिए लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं, जहां टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच खेलेगी. इस बीच विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में अनुष्का विराट को स्लेज करती नजर आ रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा