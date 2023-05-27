Captain Changed: थकावट के कारण कप्तान ने छोड़ा साथ, मैच से पहले टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका
Captain Changed: थकावट के कारण कप्तान ने छोड़ा साथ, मैच से पहले टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका

Team Captain: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाना है. इससे पहले एक बड़ा झटका दूसरी टीम को लगा है. इस टीम के कप्तान ने साथ छोड़ दिया है और इसकी वजह थकावट बताई है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Captain Changed: थकावट के कारण कप्तान ने छोड़ा साथ, मैच से पहले टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका

Bangladesh vs West Indies A: बांग्लादेशी टीम को वेस्टइंडीज ए के खिलाफ चार दिवसीय मैच से पहले बड़ा झटका लगा है. टीम के कप्तान ने थकावट के कारण मैट से हटने का फैसला किया है. तीन मैचों की सीरीज का आखिरी मैच 30 मई से सिलहट इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. टीम प्रबंधन के एक सदस्य ने शुक्रवार को इसकी पुष्टि की.

