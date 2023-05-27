IPL 2023: सूर्यकुमार से डर गया था गुजरात टाइटंस का ये पेसर! अब खोल दिया बड़ा राज
IPL 2023: सूर्यकुमार से डर गया था गुजरात टाइटंस का ये पेसर! अब खोल दिया बड़ा राज

Suryakumar Yadav: पिछले सीजन की चैंपियन टीम गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई को हराकर आईपीएल-2023 के फाइनल में जगह बनाई. 234 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए मुंबई के बल्लेबाज ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर पाए, केवल सूर्यकुमार यादव ने अर्धशतक जड़ा. 

IPL 2023: सूर्यकुमार से डर गया था गुजरात टाइटंस का ये पेसर! अब खोल दिया बड़ा राज

Mohit Sharma Statement, MI vs GT: गुजरात टाइटंस ने आईपीएल-2023 के क्वालिफायर-2 में मुंबई इंडियंस पर 62 रनों से जीत दर्ज की. शुभमन गिल (129) के शानदार शतक की बदौलत गुजरात ने 3 विकेट पर 233 रनों का बड़ा स्कोर बनाया. इसके बाद मुंबई टीम 18.2 ओवर में 171 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गई. मुंबई के लिए सूर्यकुमार यादव ही क्रीज पर देर तक टिक पाए. गुजरात के पेसर मोहित शर्मा ने इस पर बयान दिया है.

