IPL Final का ये विस्फोटक रिकॉर्ड उड़ा देगा फैंस के होश, गुजरात और चेन्नई में से ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर सकती है ये घातक टीम!
topStories1hindi1715034
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL Final का ये विस्फोटक रिकॉर्ड उड़ा देगा फैंस के होश, गुजरात और चेन्नई में से ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर सकती है ये घातक टीम!

IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम आज अपने 10वें IPL फाइनल में उतरेगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम लगातार अपने दूसरे आईपीएल फाइनल में खेलेगी. IPL 2023 के फाइनल मैच में आज ये दो खतरनाक टीमें ट्रॉफी जीतने के लिए आपस में भिड़ेंगी.  चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पांचवां आईपीएल खिताब जीतकर अपनी ‘विदाई’ को यादगार बनाना चाहेंगे.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL Final का ये विस्फोटक रिकॉर्ड उड़ा देगा फैंस के होश, गुजरात और चेन्नई में से ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर सकती है ये घातक टीम!

IPL 2023 Final: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम आज अपने 10वें IPL फाइनल में उतरेगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम लगातार अपने दूसरे आईपीएल फाइनल में खेलेगी. IPL 2023 के फाइनल मैच में आज ये दो खतरनाक टीमें ट्रॉफी जीतने के लिए आपस में भिड़ेंगी.  चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पांचवां आईपीएल खिताब जीतकर अपनी ‘विदाई’ को यादगार बनाना चाहेंगे, लेकिन उनकी राह में गुजरात टाइटंस के शुभमन गिल के रूप में ऐसी ‘रन मशीन’ है जिसके बल्ले पर अंकुश लगाना इस सीजन में गेंदबाजों के लिए टेढी खीर साबित हुआ है. आईपीएल फाइनल में ‘मिडास टच’ के लिए मशहूर एक अनुभवी कप्तान का सामना एक ऐसे युवा बल्लेबाज से है जो तकनीक में भी माहिर है लिहाजा दर्शकों को मनोरंजन की पूरी सौगात मिलेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग