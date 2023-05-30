IPL 2023 Final: ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद CSK मालिक ने धोनी को दी अहम सलाह, फैंस का दिल जीत लेगा ये मैसेज
IPL 2023 Final: ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद CSK मालिक ने धोनी को दी अहम सलाह, फैंस का दिल जीत लेगा ये मैसेज

CSK wins IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने फाइनल मुकाबला जीतकर इस टूर्नामेंट की अपनी पांचवीं ट्रॉफी नाम की. चेन्नई ने फाइनल गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से हराकर खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया. 

May 30, 2023

IPL 2023 Final: ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद CSK मालिक ने धोनी को दी अहम सलाह, फैंस का दिल जीत लेगा ये मैसेज

N Srinivasan special message to MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला बेहद ही रोमांचक रहा. रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले इस मैच में चेन्नई ने भले ही बाजी मार ली, लेकिन एक समय मैच में ऐसा था जब CSK के खेमे और फैंस में मायूसी छा गई थी. हालांकि, टीम के लिए जीत के हीरो बने रवींद्र जडेजा जिन्होंने आखिरी गेंद पर चौका जड़कर मैच टीम की झोली में डाल दिया. अब टीम के मालिक का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है.    

