CSK vs GT: धोनी को फाइनल में खलेगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की कमी! Playing 11 में नहीं आएगा नजर
topStories1hindi1714888
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

CSK vs GT: धोनी को फाइनल में खलेगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की कमी! Playing 11 में नहीं आएगा नजर

CSK vs GT Final: एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को फाइनल मैच में एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की कमी खल सकती है. ये खिलाड़ी प्लेइंग 11 का हिस्सा नहीं होगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

CSK vs GT: धोनी को फाइनल में खलेगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की कमी! Playing 11 में नहीं आएगा नजर

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स 10वीं बार आईपीएल का फाइनल खेलने के लिए तैयार है. अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का सामना गुजरात टाइटंस से होगा. इस मैच में एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) को एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की कमी खल सकती है. एक बड़ा मैच विनर खिलाड़ी सीजन के बीच ही टीम का साथ छोड़कर घर लौट गया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग