Team India: तो अब रोहित शर्मा नहीं होंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान? दिग्गज ने अचानक इस बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Team India: टीम इंडिया को आईपीएल के तुरंत बाद ही वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 खेलना है. मौजूदा समय में टीम इंडिया की तीनों फॉर्मेट में कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा कर रहे हैं. इस बीच एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Indian Cricket team: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मुकाबला खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया की मौजूदा समय में तीनों फॉर्मेट में कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा कर रहे हैं. इस बीच एक पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने नए कप्तान की मांग कर दी है. उन्होंने इसके लिए एक नाम भी सुझाया है. इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने कई युवा खिलाड़ियों को भी टीम में शामिल करने की मांग की है.

