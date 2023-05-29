IPL 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल में हार्दिक के नाम होगा ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, धोनी चाहकर भी नहीं छोड़ पाएंगे पीछे!
IPL 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल में हार्दिक के नाम होगा ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, धोनी चाहकर भी नहीं छोड़ पाएंगे पीछे!

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच 28 मई को होना था लेकिन भारी बारिश के चलते अब ये मुकाबला रिजर्व डे यानी 29 मई को होने वाला है. इस मैच में हार्दिक पांड्या के पास आईपीएल का एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम करना का शानदार मौका है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

CSK vs GT: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला रिजर्व डे(29 मई) को होना है. एक तरफ धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल का पांचवां खिताब जीतकर सबसे ज्यादा आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के मुंबई इंडियंस के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करना चाहेगी तो वहीं, हार्दिक पांड्या की गुजरात टाइटंस लगातार दूसरी बार ट्रॉफी उठाने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी. इस मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस टीम अगर ट्रॉफी जीत जाती है तो हार्दिक पांड्या के नाम के एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड हो जाएगा, जो धोनी चाहकर भी नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे.

