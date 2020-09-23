Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
आईपीएल 2020

IPL 2020: रोहित शर्मा को अनफिट कहने वाले हो रहे हैं जमकर ट्रोल, देखें funny memes

सोशल मीडिया पर रोहित को कहा गया था अनफिट, रोहित ने केकेआर के खिलाफ 80 रनों की पारी खेल कर सबको दिया करारा जवाब

IPL 2020: रोहित शर्मा को अनफिट कहने वाले हो रहे हैं जमकर ट्रोल, देखें funny memes
रोहित शर्मा (फोटो-PTI)

दुबई: आईपीएल (IPL 2020) कोरोना महामारी (Covid-19) के कारण दुबई में खेला जा रहा है. फैन्स ने इस सीजन का बेसबरी से इंतजार किया है. करीब पांच महीने सभी खिलाड़ी अपने घरों में बंद थे. ऐसे में कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे थे जिन्होंने अपनी फिटनेस पर खासा ध्यान दिया वहीं कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे भी है जो वजह बढ़ा कर मैदान पर उतरे.

 

हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने भी जब वापसी की तो उनका वजन बढ़ा हुआ था जिसके बाद ट्वीटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा था लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने सबका मुंह बंद कर दिया है.

 

रोहित ने केकेआर के खिलाफ तूफानी तरीके से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 54 गेंदों पर 80 रनों की दमदार पारी खेली. इस पारी में उन्होंने 6 छक्के जड़े और इसी के साथ रोहित ने आईपीएल में 200 छक्के पूरे कर लिए हैं. धोनी के बाद वो दूसरे भारतीय बल्लेबाज है जो इस लिस्ट में शामिल हुए हैं.

 

इस शानदार पारी के साथ रोहित ने सबको करारा जवाब दिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर अब उनके फैन्स मेमेस बना रहे हैं और जिसने भी रोहित को ट्रोल किया था उनकी क्लास ले रहे हैं.

 

