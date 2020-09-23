IPL 2020: रोहित शर्मा को अनफिट कहने वाले हो रहे हैं जमकर ट्रोल, देखें funny memes

दुबई: आईपीएल (IPL 2020) कोरोना महामारी (Covid-19) के कारण दुबई में खेला जा रहा है. फैन्स ने इस सीजन का बेसबरी से इंतजार किया है. करीब पांच महीने सभी खिलाड़ी अपने घरों में बंद थे. ऐसे में कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे थे जिन्होंने अपनी फिटनेस पर खासा ध्यान दिया वहीं कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे भी है जो वजह बढ़ा कर मैदान पर उतरे.

I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.

हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने भी जब वापसी की तो उनका वजन बढ़ा हुआ था जिसके बाद ट्वीटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा था लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने सबका मुंह बंद कर दिया है.

There were media reports about Rohit being unfit and having put on lots of weight etc etc. just do one thing- check him at the World Cup and check him now. Show me some difference. Run scoring remains the same. If you can’t spot a difference just shut up. Simple.

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2020