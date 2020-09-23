IPL 2020: रोहित शर्मा को अनफिट कहने वाले हो रहे हैं जमकर ट्रोल, देखें funny memes

दुबई: आईपीएल (IPL 2020) कोरोना महामारी (Covid-19) के कारण दुबई में खेला जा रहा है. फैन्स ने इस सीजन का बेसबरी से इंतजार किया है. करीब पांच महीने सभी खिलाड़ी अपने घरों में बंद थे. ऐसे में कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे थे जिन्होंने अपनी फिटनेस पर खासा ध्यान दिया वहीं कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे भी है जो वजह बढ़ा कर मैदान पर उतरे.
Couple of healthy waistlines today.....
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020
I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 19, 2020
हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने भी जब वापसी की तो उनका वजन बढ़ा हुआ था जिसके बाद ट्वीटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा था लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने सबका मुंह बंद कर दिया है.
There were media reports about Rohit being unfit and having put on lots of weight etc etc. just do one thing- check him at the World Cup and check him now. Show me some difference. Run scoring remains the same. If you can’t spot a difference just shut up. Simple.
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2020
रोहित ने केकेआर के खिलाफ तूफानी तरीके से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 54 गेंदों पर 80 रनों की दमदार पारी खेली. इस पारी में उन्होंने 6 छक्के जड़े और इसी के साथ रोहित ने आईपीएल में 200 छक्के पूरे कर लिए हैं. धोनी के बाद वो दूसरे भारतीय बल्लेबाज है जो इस लिस्ट में शामिल हुए हैं.
Physically healthy & players having Six pack abs can survive in T20's
Meanwhile Rohit Sharma :- #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/Y4nzfXGDbR
— (@Samcasm7) September 23, 2020
#KKRvMI
Rohit Sharma right now : pic.twitter.com/g1ar3JyCE8
— Rohit Kashyap (@rohitcasm98) September 23, 2020
इस शानदार पारी के साथ रोहित ने सबको करारा जवाब दिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर अब उनके फैन्स मेमेस बना रहे हैं और जिसने भी रोहित को ट्रोल किया था उनकी क्लास ले रहे हैं.