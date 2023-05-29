IPL 2023: आज अगर धोनी ने लिया संन्यास तो बदल जाएगी CSK की पूरी तस्वीर, ये 2 खिलाड़ी बन सकते हैं अगले कप्तान!
CSK vs GT: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. 

IPL 2023 Final: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम अगर आज का मुकाबला जीत लेती है तो उसके करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पांचवीं आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकते हैं. 41 साल के महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए IPL 2023 के बाद बतौर कप्तान और खिलाड़ी आगे खेलना मुमकिन नहीं होगा. धोनी के संन्यास के बाद ऐसे 2 खिलाड़ी हैं, जो चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के अगले कप्तान बन सकते हैं. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही खिलाड़ियों पर:  

