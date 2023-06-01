IPL 2023 के साथ ही खत्म हुआ टीम इंडिया के इन 3 खिलाड़ियों का करियर! साबित हुए थे सबसे बड़े विलेन
topStories1hindi1719730
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023 के साथ ही खत्म हुआ टीम इंडिया के इन 3 खिलाड़ियों का करियर! साबित हुए थे सबसे बड़े विलेन

Team India: IPL 2023 का धमाकेदार सीजन खत्म हो चुका है और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम ने पांचवीं बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की है. IPL 2023 सीजन खत्म होने के साथ ही टीम इंडिया के 3 क्रिकेटर्स का आईपीएल करियर लगभग खत्म माना जा रहा है. इस सीजन में खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद अब इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को अगले IPL 2024 सीजन में कोई भी टीम अपने साथ नहीं जोड़ना चाहेगी. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 के साथ ही खत्म हुआ टीम इंडिया के इन 3 खिलाड़ियों का करियर! साबित हुए थे सबसे बड़े विलेन

Team India Cricketers: IPL 2023 का धमाकेदार सीजन खत्म हो चुका है और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम ने पांचवीं बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की है. IPL 2023 सीजन खत्म होने के साथ ही टीम इंडिया के 3 क्रिकेटर्स का आईपीएल करियर लगभग खत्म माना जा रहा है. इस सीजन में खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद अब इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को अगले IPL 2024 सीजन में कोई भी टीम अपने साथ नहीं जोड़ना चाहेगी. IPL 2023 में अपने खराब प्रदर्शन की वजह से ये 3 क्रिकेटर अचानक फैंस के लिए विलेन बन गए. भारत के इन 3 खिलाड़ियों का IPL करियर इसी सीजन में ही खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल