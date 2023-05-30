IPL 2023 का फाइनल जीतते ही मालामाल हुई चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स, गुजरात की भी भरी जेब!
IPL 2023 का फाइनल जीतते ही मालामाल हुई चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स, गुजरात की भी भरी जेब!

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का खिताब जीतने वाली टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को करोड़ों रुपये की प्राइज मनी दी गई. वहीं, फाइनल मैच हारने वाली टीम गुजरात टाइटंस भी मालामाल हुई.

IPL 2023 Prize Money: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) के बीच  इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेला गया. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने इस मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को डीएलएस नियम के तहत 5 विकेट से हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को फाइनल जीतने के बाद ना सिर्फ चमचमाती ट्रॉफी मिली बल्कि करोड़ों रुपये इनामी राशि के तौर पर भी दिए गए. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस को हारने के बाद भी एक बड़ी प्राइज मनी दी गई.

