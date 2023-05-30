Video: फाइनल हारते ही अचानक बुरी तरह टूटकर रोने लगा ये धुरंधर! कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने सीने से लगाकर किया चुप

फाइनल हारते ही अचानक बुरी तरह टूटकर रोने लगा ये धुरंधर!

दूसरी तरफ फाइनल मैच हारने के बाद गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम में मायूसी का माहौल था. गुजरात टाइटंस का एक क्रिकेटर फाइनल मैच हारने के बाद अचानक बुरी तरह टूटकर रोने लगा, जिसके बाद कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने उसे अपने सीने से लगाकर चुप कराया. दरअसल, चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ का मैच का आखिरी ओवर डालने वाले तेज गेंदबाज मोहित शर्मा अचानक अपनी ही टीम गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए विलेन बन गए. मोहित शर्मा पर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ फाइनल मैच के आखिरी ओवर में 13 रन बचाने का जिम्मा था, लेकिन वह बुरी तरह नाकाम रहे.

कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने सीने से लगाकर किया चुप

आखिरी दो गेंदों पर रविंद्र जडेजा के बल्ले से निकले छक्के और चौके के दम पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने पांचवीं बार आईपीएल खिताब अपने नाम किया. पासा पल पल पलटता रहा था और मोहित शर्मा ने यॉर्कर की बौछार करके गुजरात की जीत पर लगभग मुहर लगा दी थी, लेकिन जडेजा के इरादे कुछ और ही थे. चेन्नई को आखिरी दो गेंद पर दस रन की जरूरत थी और पांचवीं गेंद पर जडेजा ने लांग ऑफ पर छक्का जड़ डाला. आखिरी गेंद पर जैसे ही उन्होंने चौका लगाया, कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को छोड़कर चेन्नई की पूरी टीम मैदान पर दौड़ पड़ी.

Never really liked this man, for no reason.

But you showed immense maturity upon losing the match. Take a bow Hardik Pandya & Mohit Sharma.#CSKvGT #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/Q5LU7nFF3J

— Mohamed Aamir (@matrixheaded) May 29, 2023