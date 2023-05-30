Video: फाइनल हारते ही अचानक बुरी तरह टूटकर रोने लगा ये धुरंधर! कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने सीने से लगाकर किया चुप
Hardik Pandya Video: फाइनल मैच हारने के बाद गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम में मायूसी का माहौल था. गुजरात टाइटंस का एक क्रिकेटर फाइनल मैच हारने के बाद अचानक बुरी तरह टूटकर रोने लगा, जिसके बाद कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने उसे अपने सीने से लगाकर चुप कराया. 

May 30, 2023

IPL 2023 News: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने IPL 2023 के फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से मात देते हुए रिकॉर्ड पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा सबसे बड़े हीरो साबित हुए. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को जब फाइनल मैच में जीतने के लिए आखिरी 2 गेंदों पर 10 रनों की जरूरत थी तो रविंद्र जडेजा ने छक्का और चौका जड़ते हुए गुजरात टाइटंस के जबड़े से जीत को छीन लिया. रविंद्र जडेजा के इस कमाल के बाद कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने उन्हें अपनी गोद में उठा लिया. 

