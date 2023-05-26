Ashes 2023: एशेज सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चली तगड़ी चाल, इस बल्लेबाज को स्क्वॉड में किया शामिल
topStories1hindi1712318
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Ashes 2023: एशेज सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चली तगड़ी चाल, इस बल्लेबाज को स्क्वॉड में किया शामिल

ENG vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) के बाद इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एशेज सीरीज खेलनी है. इस अहम सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने एक बड़ा फैसला ले लिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ashes 2023: एशेज सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने चली तगड़ी चाल, इस बल्लेबाज को स्क्वॉड में किया शामिल

Ashes series 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एशेज सीरीज खेलेगी. एशेज सीरीज की शुरुआत 16 जून से होगी. इस बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने एक विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज को अपने स्क्वॉड में शामिल कर लिया है. इस सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला एजबेस्टन में खेला जाना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा