IPL 2023: 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी की धोनी ने खोल दी किस्मत, IPL के तुरंत बाद नेशनल टीम में मिला मौका
topStories1hindi1718793
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी की धोनी ने खोल दी किस्मत, IPL के तुरंत बाद नेशनल टीम में मिला मौका

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने जीता. CSK की आईपीएल में यह पांचवीं ट्रॉफी है. अब इस टीम के खेलने वाले एक खिलाड़ी की किस्मत खुल गई है. आईपीएल में डेब्यू करने के बाद इस खिलाड़ी को नेशनल टीम में मौका मिल गया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: 20 साल के इस खिलाड़ी की धोनी ने खोल दी किस्मत, IPL के तुरंत बाद नेशनल टीम में मिला मौका

Chennai Super Kings: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच बेहद ही रोमांचक रहा. इस मैच में जीत के हीरो रहे ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा जिन्होंने आखिरी दो गेंदों पर एक चौका और एक छक्का जड़कर मैच जिता दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही चेन्नई मुंबई इंडियंस के सबसे ज्यादा बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के बराबर पहुंच गई है. CSK के लिए मौजूदा सीजन में खेलने वाले एक खिलाड़ी की किस्मत अचानक खुल गई है. धोनी के आईपीएल 2023 में इस भरोसेमंद गेंदबाज को अपनी नेशनल टीम में भी जगह मिल गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला