MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी पर लगा धोखेबाजी से मैच जीतने का आरोप! गुजरात के खिलाफ उठाया था ये कदम
MS Dhoni IPL 2023: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में धोनी ने कुछ ऐसा किया जिसके बाद वह सवालों के घेरे में आ गए हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) की टीम आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली टीम बनी है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में धोनी की CSK ने गुजरात को 15 रनों से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. लेकिन इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने कुछ ऐसा किया जिसके बाद वह सवालों के घेरे में आ गए हैं.

