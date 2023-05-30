MS Dhoni: धोनी के जिगरी ने की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, IPL 2024 में और मजबूत होकर आएंगे कैप्टन कूल
MS Dhoni: धोनी के जिगरी ने की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, IPL 2024 में और मजबूत होकर आएंगे कैप्टन कूल

MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) के कप्तान एमएस धोनी ने संन्यास की अटकलों को फिलहाल खारिज कर दिया है. उनकी वापसी पर टीम इंडिया के एक पूर्व खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

MS Dhoni: धोनी के जिगरी ने की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, IPL 2024 में और मजबूत होकर आएंगे कैप्टन कूल

Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) को पांचवां खिताब दिलाने के बाद महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने संन्यास की अटकलों को खारिज कर दिया है. आईपीएल 2023 में सफल अभियान के बाद तुरंत रिटायरमेंट नहीं लेने के एमएस धोनी के फैसले पर भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह (Harbhajan Singh) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. हरभजन सिंह ने एमएस धोनी की कप्तानी में कई मैच खेले हैं.

