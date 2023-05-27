IPL 2023: रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी... हार के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच ने बयान से मचाया तहलका!
IPL 2023: गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस को आईपीएल 2023 के दूसरे क्वालीफायर में 62 रनों से शिकस्त दे दी. इस हार के बाद अब मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच ने रोहित शर्मा को लेकर एक बड़ी बात कह दी है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Mark Boucher Statement: आईपीएल 2023 के दूसरे क्वालीफायर मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस को रौंदकर फाइनल में एंट्री ले ली है. अब टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ 28 मई को इस सीजन का खिताबी मैच खेलेगी. मुंबई इंडियंस को मिली हार पर टीम के कोच ने एक बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कप्तान रोहित को लेकर एक बड़ी बात कह दी है.

