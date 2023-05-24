Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल की बहन को रेप की मिली धमकी, DCW ने दिल्ली पुलिस को भेजा नोटिस
Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल की बहन को रेप की मिली धमकी, DCW ने दिल्ली पुलिस को भेजा नोटिस

Shubman Gill Sister: गुजरात टाइटंस टीम से खेल रहे भारतीय स्टार क्रिकेटर शुभमन गिल की बहन शहनील को ट्रोल करने, अपशब्द कहने, रेप और जान से मारने की धमकी देने वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की गई है. दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने बुधवार को इसी मांग को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस भेजा है.

May 24, 2023

Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल की बहन को रेप की मिली धमकी, DCW ने दिल्ली पुलिस को भेजा नोटिस

Shubman Gill Sister, Delhi Police: गुजरात टाइटंस के स्टार बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) की बहन को रेप की धमकी दी गई है. अब इस मामले में दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने सख्त कदम उठाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस भेजा है. बता दें कि जब गिल ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) के खिलाफ लीग चरण के आखिरी मैच में शतक जड़ा था, तब उनके साथ-साथ बहन शहनील गिल को भी निशाना बनाया गया था.

