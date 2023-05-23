Ravindra Jadeja: धोनी से तनातनी की खबरों के बीच जडेजा की पत्नी का आया रिएक्शन, लिख डाली ये बड़ी बात
Ravindra Jadeja: धोनी से तनातनी की खबरों के बीच जडेजा की पत्नी का आया रिएक्शन, लिख डाली ये बड़ी बात

Ravindra Jadeja Post: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के पूर्व कप्तान और धुरंधर ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा ने हाल में एक ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें 'कर्म' को लेकर पोस्ट लिखी थी. अब उनकी पत्नी रीवाबा ने इस पोस्ट पर रिएक्ट किया है. बता दें कि रीवाबा गुजरात में बीजेपी विधायक भी हैं.

May 23, 2023

Rivaba Reaction on Ravindra Jadeja Karma Post: दिग्गज विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) फिलहाल आईपीएल में चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं. हाल में टीम के ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) और धोनी के बीच विवाद की खबरें उड़ीं. अब जडेजा की पत्नी ने उस सोशल पोस्ट पर रिएक्ट किया है.

