IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल ने तोड़ा वीरेंद्र सहवाग का महारिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज
IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल ने तोड़ा वीरेंद्र सहवाग का महारिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज

Shubman Gill: टीम इंडिया के युवा बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए अपने IPL करियर की बेस्ट पारी खेली. शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तूफान मचाते हुए 60 गेंदों पर 129 रन ठोक दिए. अपनी पारी में शुभमन गिल ने 7 चौके और 10 छक्के ठोके. शुभमन गिल ने अपनी इस विस्फोटक पारी में कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स ध्वस्त कर डाले. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल ने तोड़ा वीरेंद्र सहवाग का महारिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज

IPL 2023 News: टीम इंडिया के युवा बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए अपने IPL करियर की बेस्ट पारी खेली. शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तूफान मचाते हुए 60 गेंदों पर 129 रन ठोक दिए. अपनी पारी में शुभमन गिल ने 7 चौके और 10 छक्के ठोके. शुभमन गिल ने अपनी इस विस्फोटक पारी में कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स ध्वस्त कर डाले. शुभमन गिल ने आईपीएल के इतिहास में वीरेंद्र सहवाग के एक महारिकॉर्ड को तोड़ दिया है. शुभमन गिल ऐसा करने वाले अब भारत के पहले बल्लेबाज भी बन गए हैं.

