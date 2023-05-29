IPL: आईपीएल 2023 की इस फ्लॉप टीम के नाम दर्ज है ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, सबसे सफल MI-CSK भी नहीं कर पाई हैं ऐसा
IPL: आईपीएल 2023 की इस फ्लॉप टीम के नाम दर्ज है ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, सबसे सफल MI-CSK भी नहीं कर पाई हैं ऐसा

CSK vs GT: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच 29 मई को खेला जाना है. मुकाबला अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में होगा. बारिश के चलते 28 मई को यह मैच नहीं हो पाया था.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

IPL: आईपीएल 2023 की इस फ्लॉप टीम के नाम दर्ज है ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, सबसे सफल MI-CSK भी नहीं कर पाई हैं ऐसा

IPL Final 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस की टक्कर है. 28 मई को होने वाले इस फाइनल मैच में बारिश और खराब मौसम ने खलल डाल दिया था जिसके बाद अब यह मुकाबले रिजर्व डे यानी 29 मई को खेला जाएगा. 29 मई यानी आज ही के दिन आईपीएल 2023 में फ्लॉप रही एक टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया था. इस टीम ने ऐसा कमाल कर दिया था जो अब तक मुंबई इंडियंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स इस टूर्नामेंट की दो सबसे सफल टीम भी नहीं कर पाई थीं.

