Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बने एशिया के पहले खिलाड़ी
Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बने एशिया के पहले खिलाड़ी

Virat Kohli: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने एक और वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया है. विराट ने इस बार मैदान पर नहीं बल्कि सोशल मीडिया पर बड़ा कारनामा किया है.

May 25, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बने एशिया के पहले खिलाड़ी

Virat Kohli 250 Million Instagram Followers: टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) मैदान के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाए रहते हैं. विराट कोहली ने क्रिकेट के मैदान पर कई कारनामे किए हैं. वह आए दिन कोई ना कोई बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम करते रहते हैं. एक बार फिर विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिए है, लेकिन इस बार ये कारनामा मैदान पर नहीं बल्कि सोशल मीडिया पर किया है.

