IPL Final : ये खिलाड़ी निकला गुजरात टाइटंस की हार का असली गुनहगार! दिग्गज के बयान से मचा तहलका
IPL 2023 Final: अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को आखिरी बॉल पर हराकर अपना 5वां आईपीएल खिताब जीता. भारत के दिग्गज ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने हार की वजह पर बयान दिया है.

Virender Sehwag Statement on IPL Final : चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) ने आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) का चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. उसने अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को आखिरी बॉल पर मात दी. अब दिग्गज वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने हार की वजह को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

