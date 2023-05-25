Who Is Akash Madhwal: आकाश मधवाल की निजी जिंदगी को लेकर हुआ ये हैरान कर देने वाला खुलासा, माना जा रहा भारत का नया बुमराह
topStories1hindi1710227
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Who Is Akash Madhwal: आकाश मधवाल की निजी जिंदगी को लेकर हुआ ये हैरान कर देने वाला खुलासा, माना जा रहा भारत का नया बुमराह

Akash Madhwal: मुंबई इंडियंस के तेज गेंदबाज आकाश मधवाल बुधवार को लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ IPL 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में अपने कातिलाना प्रदर्शन की बदौलत रातोंरात स्टार बन गए हैं. आकाश मधवाल ने IPL 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ सिर्फ 21 गेंदों में ही 5 रन देकर 5 विकेट्स झटके हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Who Is Akash Madhwal: आकाश मधवाल की निजी जिंदगी को लेकर हुआ ये हैरान कर देने वाला खुलासा, माना जा रहा भारत का नया बुमराह

Akash Madhwal Personal Life: मुंबई इंडियंस के तेज गेंदबाज आकाश मधवाल बुधवार को लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ IPL 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में अपने कातिलाना प्रदर्शन की बदौलत रातोंरात स्टार बन गए हैं. आकाश मधवाल ने IPL 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ सिर्फ 21 गेंदों में ही 5 रन देकर 5 विकेट्स झटके हैं. आकाश मधवाल ने 21 गेंदों में से 17 गेंदें डॉट फेंकी हैं. आकाश मधवाल का इकोनॉमी रेट इस दौरान 1.40 का रहा जो टी20 फॉर्मेट में सबसे बेहतरीन है. आकाश मधवाल आईपीएल प्लेऑफ में पांच विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव