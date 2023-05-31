Team India: कौन है ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ की होने वाली पत्नी? जिसके चलते WTC फाइनल से भी हुए बाहर!
Team India: कौन है ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ की होने वाली पत्नी? जिसके चलते WTC फाइनल से भी हुए बाहर!

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबले के लिए लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं. वहां खिलाड़ियों ने इस बड़े मैच के लिए जमकर तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Team India: कौन है ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ की होने वाली पत्नी? जिसके चलते WTC फाइनल से भी हुए बाहर!

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 खेला जाना है. यह मुकाबला लंदन के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में होगा. आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए घातक बल्लेबाजी करने वाले ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ को टीम इंडिया के स्टैंडबाय खिलाड़ी के रूप में WTC फाइनल में जाने का मौका मिला था, लेकिन उन्होंने शादी के चलते ना जाने का फैसला लिया. आइए आपको बताते हैं कौन हैं उनकी होने वाली पत्नी जिनके लिए उन्होंने इतना बड़ा फैसला लिया.

