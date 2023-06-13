आ रहा है सबसे सस्ता Apple Vision Pro! कीमत जानकर झूम उठेंगे आप; जानिए Launch Date
ब्लूमबर्ग के मार्क गुरमैन ने एक नई रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि एप्पल विजन प्रो हेडसेट के लिए एक सस्ते मॉडल पर काम कर रहा है. इसका मकसद है कंज्यूमर्स के लिए इसे अधिक पहुंचने योग्य बनाना. 

 

Apple ने पिछले हफ्ते Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) में अपने कई प्रोडक्ट्स की घोषणा की है. इन घोषणाओं में से एक घोषणा थी मिक्स्ड रिएलिटी हेडसेट Apple Vision Pro की, जिसको कंपनी ने इवेंट में पेश किया था. यह हेडसेट कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ आता है. इसकी कीमत $3,499 (2,88,361 रुपये) है, जिसके कारण इसे बड़े पैमाने पर यूजर्स तक पहुंचाना कठिन हो सकता है.

