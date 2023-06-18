सिर्फ 28 हजार में मिल रहा, 75,000 रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन, ऑफर ऐसा कि मच गई लूट
topStories1hindi1742539
Hindi Newsटेक

सिर्फ 28 हजार में मिल रहा, 75,000 रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन, ऑफर ऐसा कि मच गई लूट

Amazon Discount Offer: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G एक जोरदार स्मार्टफोन है और इस पर दिया जा रहा डिस्काउंट आपकी हजारों रुपयों की बचत करवा सकता है, डिस्काउंट के बाद ग्राहकों में खरीदने की होड़ मच गई है.  

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

सिर्फ 28 हजार में मिल रहा, 75,000 रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन, ऑफर ऐसा कि मच गई लूट

Discount Offer on Amazon: Amazon पर ग्राहकों के लिए धमाकेदार ऑफर शुरू किया गया है जिसमें स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर आपको अच्छा खासा डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर में शामिल एक ऐसा ही प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन है. इस स्मार्टफोन पर इतना तगड़ा ऑफर दिया जा रहा है जिसका अंदाजा आप लगा ही नहीं सकते हैं. आज हम आपको इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिससे आप भी समझ सकें कि इसकी खरीदारी पर कितनी बचत की जा सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण