अब हर कमरे में AC लगाने की जरूरत नहीं! ये एयर कंडीशनर पूरे घर को करेगा शिमला जैसा ठंडा
topStories1hindi1724832
Hindi Newsटेक

अब हर कमरे में AC लगाने की जरूरत नहीं! ये एयर कंडीशनर पूरे घर को करेगा शिमला जैसा ठंडा

Central AC: अब हर कमरे में एसी लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है. सेंट्रलाइजड एसी सिस्टम इसका परफेक्ट सॉल्यूशन साबित हो सकता है. अलग-अलग कमरों में एसी लगाने की तुलना में, सेंट्रलाइजड एसी सस्ता भी पड़ेगा...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

अब हर कमरे में AC लगाने की जरूरत नहीं! ये एयर कंडीशनर पूरे घर को करेगा शिमला जैसा ठंडा

Revolutionary Cooling Solution: गर्मियों में, एयर कंडीशनर (AC) आपको बड़ी राहत प्रदान कर सकता है. हालांकि, हर कमरे में अलग-अलग एसी लगाना महंगा साबित हो सकता है क्योंकि आपको अलग-अलग एसी की खरीदारी करनी होगी और उनके उपयोग का बिल चुकाना पड़ेगा. इस समस्या का समाधान सेंट्रलाइजड एसी सिस्टम में हो सकता है. यह एक ही एसी पूरे घर को ठंडा कर सकता है. अलग-अलग कमरों में एसी लगाने की तुलना में, सेंट्रलाइजड एसी सस्ता भी पड़ेगा...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में ये भारतीय करेगा डेब्यू! गेंदबाजों की लाइन-लेंथ बिगाड़ने में है माहिर!