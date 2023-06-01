Facebook पर मैसेज आया- देखो कौन मर गया... लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही हो गया बर्बाद; आप हो जाएं सावधान
topStories1hindi1719969
Hindi Newsटेक

Facebook पर मैसेज आया- देखो कौन मर गया... लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही हो गया बर्बाद; आप हो जाएं सावधान

How does the Look who died scam work?: बहुत लोग इस घोटाले का शिकार हो गए हैं और अपना पर्सनल डेटा खो चुके हैं. भारत में भी कुछ मामले सामने आए हैं, जिसको देखकर लगता है कि भारत में भी यह पैर पसार रहा है. यह घोटाला लोगों को लिंक पर क्लिक करने और उन्हें अपने पर्सनल डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के लिए राजी करने के लिए तैयार किया गया है.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Facebook पर मैसेज आया- देखो कौन मर गया... लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही हो गया बर्बाद; आप हो जाएं सावधान

Facebook Look who died scam: अगर आपके फेसबुक पर किसी दोस्त ने ऐसा मैसेज भेजा है, जो संदिग्ध प्रतीत होता है तो उसको ओपन न करें, क्योंकि इससे आपका पर्सनल डेटा खो देंगे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 'लुक हू डेड' नामक एक नया घोटाला सामने आया है. बहुत लोग इस घोटाले का शिकार हो गए हैं और अपना पर्सनल डेटा खो चुके हैं. भारत में भी कुछ मामले सामने आए हैं, जिसको देखकर लगता है कि भारत में भी यह पैर पसार रहा है. यह घोटाला लोगों को लिंक पर क्लिक करने और उन्हें अपने पर्सनल डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के लिए राजी करने के लिए तैयार किया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन