सिर्फ 1500 रुपये में Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch! तगड़ी बैटरी और स्टाइलिश डिजाइन; जानिए फीचर्स
Gizmore ने अब कम कीमत वाली ब्लूटूथ कॉलिंग वाली स्मार्टवॉच लॉन्च कर दी है. कंपनी का नवीनतम पहनने योग्य इस क्षेत्र में रिलीज होने वाली सबसे सस्ती सर्कुलर डायल स्मार्टवॉच में से एक है.

स्मार्टवॉच का क्रेज बढ़ता जा रहा है. मार्केट में अब सस्ती से लेकर महंगी स्मार्टवॉच आ चुकी हैं. भारतीय ब्रांड Gizmore ने अब कम कीमत वाली ब्लूटूथ कॉलिंग वाली स्मार्टवॉच लॉन्च कर दी है. कंपनी का नवीनतम पहनने योग्य इस क्षेत्र में रिलीज होने वाली सबसे सस्ती सर्कुलर डायल स्मार्टवॉच में से एक है. वॉच 4 रंगों में आती है. वॉच में ब्लूटूथ कॉलिंग जैसी सुविधाए हैं. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

