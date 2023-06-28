Smartwatch Under 2k: बारिश में नहीं निकालना पड़ेगा जेब से फोन! आ गई स्टाइलिश कॉलिंग वॉच
Gizmore Prime 29 जून से फ्लिपकार्ट और गिजमोर.इन पर 1,799 रुपये की स्पेशल प्राइज पर उपलब्ध होगी. उसक बाद घड़ी मात्र 2,499 रुपये में उपलब्ध होगी. आइए जानते हैं Gizmore Prime की कीमत और फीचर्स...

Gizmore ने भारत में अपने सबसे शानदार स्मार्टवॉच को लॉन्च कर दिया है, जिसका नाम Gizmore Prime है. यह बड़े स्क्रीन, ऑलवेज ऑन डिस्प्ले और लेदर स्ट्रैप के साथ आती है. Gizmore Prime 29 जून से फ्लिपकार्ट और गिजमोर.इन पर 1,799 रुपये की स्पेशल प्राइज पर उपलब्ध होगी. उसक बाद घड़ी मात्र 2,499 रुपये में उपलब्ध होगी. आइए जानते हैं Gizmore Prime की कीमत और फीचर्स...

