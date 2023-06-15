ChatGPT देगा आपको तगड़ा पैसा! इंजीनियर ने बताया सीक्रेट, पढ़कर आप भी कर सकते हैं अंधाधुंध कमाई
ChatGPT देगा आपको तगड़ा पैसा! इंजीनियर ने बताया सीक्रेट, पढ़कर आप भी कर सकते हैं अंधाधुंध कमाई

सैम ऑल्टमैन के साथ भारत आए इंजीनियर ने खुलासा किया कि कैसे चैटजीपीटी में नौकरी पाई जा सकती है. आईआईटी दिल्ली के छात्र ने ऑल्टमैन से उनकी कंपनी की हायरिंग प्रक्रिया के बारे में पूछा. जानिए क्या मिला जवाब...

Jun 15, 2023

ओपनएआई की सीईओ, हाल ही में भारत के दौरे पर थे. वे अपनी टीम के साथ यहां आए थे और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ भी मुलाकात की थीं. उन्होंने इसके अलावा अन्य लोगों के साथ विचार-विमर्श किया. चैटजीपीटी (ChatGPT), जिसकी लॉन्च के बाद से ही चर्चा में रह रही है, उसको आने वाले समय में नौकरियों के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा माना जा रहा है. लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जो सोच रहे हैं कि चैटजीपीटी में नौकरी कैसे पाएं. आखिर क्या तरीका है, जिससे चैटजीपीटी में नौकरी पाई जा सकती है.

