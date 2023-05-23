AI पर आंख बंद करके भरोसा करना खतरनाक, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह
AI Users: आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस टूल्स भारत समेत दुनिया के तमाम हिस्सों में तहलका मचा रहे हैं लेकिन इन पर ट्रस्ट करना आपके लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

AI in India: आपको बता दें कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का इस्तेमाल तेजी से बढ़ रहा है फिर चाहे फील्ड कोई सा भी हो हर जगह पर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस अपनी पकड़ बनाता जा रहा है. आपको जानने में रुचि हो या ना हो लेकिन फिर भी हम यही चाहते हैं कि आप इस बारे में जाने क्योंकि आंख बंद करके अगर आप आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस टूल्स पर यकीन कर रहे हैं तो ऐसा करना आपके लिए मुसीबत खड़ी कर सकता है. अगर आपको हमारी बात मजाक लग रही है तो आपको यह समझ लेना चाहिए कि यह मजाक नहीं है. कई मामलों में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस बेहद ही घातक साबित हो सकता है और आज हम आपको इस बारे में बताएंगे.

