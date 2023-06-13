मोदी सरकार हुई सख्त! भारत में बैन होंगे ये तीन तरह के ऑनलाइन गेम
मोदी सरकार हुई सख्त! भारत में बैन होंगे ये तीन तरह के ऑनलाइन गेम

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, तीन तरह के गेम्स को देश में प्रतिबंधित किया जा सकता है. यह नया कदम ऑनलाइन गेमिंग को नियंत्रित करने और इसकी गतिविधियों पर प्रभाव डालने का प्रयास है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

मोदी सरकार हुई सख्त! भारत में बैन होंगे ये तीन तरह के ऑनलाइन गेम

केंद्र सरकार ने ऑनलाइन गेमिंग के खिलाफ सख्त रुख अपनाने का फैसला किया है. इसके पीछे कई शिकायतें हैं जो ऑनलाइन गेमिंग के संबंध में आ रही हैं. सरकार ने इस मामले में सख्ती बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है और नई गाइडलाइन जारी कर सकती है. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, तीन तरह के गेम्स को देश में प्रतिबंधित किया जा सकता है. यह नया कदम ऑनलाइन गेमिंग को नियंत्रित करने और इसकी गतिविधियों पर प्रभाव डालने का प्रयास है.

