Nothing Phone (2) की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही फैन्स बोले- उफ्फ... नजर न लगे
Nothing Phone (2) की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही फैन्स बोले- उफ्फ... नजर न लगे

Nothing Phone (1) के बाद सभी को Nothing Phone (2) का इंतजार है. सभी एक्साइटेड हैं कि फोन का डिजाइन कैसा होगा. डिजिटल क्रिएटर '4RMD' ने नथिंग फोन (2) के रेंडर बनाए हैं, जो हमें एक झलक देता है कि फोन कैसा दिख सकता है.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2) की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही फैन्स बोले- उफ्फ... नजर न लगे

Nothing Phone (1) काफी पॉपुलर हुआ. इसके डिजाइन और फीचर्स के कारण इसकी काफी चर्चा हुई. पिछले साल आए Nothing Phone (1) के बाद सभी को Nothing Phone (2) का इंतजार है. सभी एक्साइटेड हैं कि फोन का डिजाइन कैसा होगा. फोन कुछ ही हफ्तों में पेश होने वाला है. नथिंग फोन (2) के साथ, कंपनी से कुछ और भी क्रांतिकारी और अन्य प्रीमियम उपकरणों से हटकर कुछ करने की उम्मीद है.

