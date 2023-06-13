OnePlus Nord 3 की पहली तस्वीर हुई Leak! फीचर्स जानकर लोग बोले- अरे गजब! ये तो गर्दा उड़ा देगा
OnePlus Nord 3 की पहली तस्वीर हुई Leak! फीचर्स जानकर लोग बोले- अरे गजब! ये तो गर्दा उड़ा देगा

OnePlus Nord 3 को भारत में जुलाई में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. Winfuture.de की रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जहां फोन की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं. आइए जानते हैं OnePlus Nord 3 के फीचर्स...

Jun 13, 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 को भारत और यूरोप जैसे मार्केट में लॉन्च करने की उम्मीद है. खबर है कि फोन को जुलाई में पेश किया जाएगा. फोन OnePlus Ace 2V का नया वर्जन होगा, जिसे मार्च में चीन में लॉन्च किया गया था. Winfuture.de की रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जहां फोन की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं. आइए जानते हैं OnePlus Nord 3 के फीचर्स...

