अब आधी कीमत पर देखें सिनेमा घर में मूवी! बस टिकट बुक करते समय करें ये काम
PVR DC फिल्म The flash के लिए मूवी टिकट पर 50 परसेंट की छूट दे रहा है, जो 15 जून को भारत में रिलीज होने वाली है. लेकिन ये ऑफर सीमित समय के लिए है. उसके बाद मूवी टिकट की कीमत वही रहने वाली है, जो पहले रहती थीं. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

भारत की सबसे बड़ी मल्टीप्लेक्स चेन में से एक PVR Cinema ने DC फैन्स के लिए धमाकेदार ऑफर पेश किया है. आने वाली DC फिल्म The flash के लिए मूवी टिकट पर 50 परसेंट की छूट दे रहा है, जो 15 जून को भारत में रिलीज होने वाली है. लेकिन ये ऑफर सीमित समय के लिए है. उसके बाद मूवी टिकट की कीमत वही रहने वाली है, जो पहले रहती थीं. 

