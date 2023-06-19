Realme का फोन चलाते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान! कर रहा है आपकी जासूसी, सरकार ने दिए जांच का भरोसा
Realme ने 'एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज' नामक सुविधा को शुरू किया है, जो यूजर्स के कॉल लॉग्स, एसएमएस, और स्थान जैसी संवेदनशील जानकारी को ट्रैक करती है. यह एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विस खतरनाक हो सकती है क्योंकि यह खुद बखूद फोन में सेटअप हो जाती है.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड रियलमी पर भारतीयों की जासूसी करने के आरोप लगे हैं और इसके पश्चात यह कंपनी सरकार के निशाने पर आई है. एक यूजर दावा कर रहा है कि कंपनी ने 'एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज' नामक सुविधा को शुरू किया है, जो यूजर्स के कॉल लॉग्स, एसएमएस, और स्थान जैसी संवेदनशील जानकारी को ट्रैक करती है. यह एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विस खतरनाक हो सकती है क्योंकि यह खुद बखूद फोन में सेटअप हो जाती है.

