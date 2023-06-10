आपने की थी Samsung Galaxy F54 की प्री-बुकिंग? कंपनी ने कर दिया बड़ा ऐलान, जल्द आपके हाथ में होगा स्मार्टफोन
आपने की थी Samsung Galaxy F54 की प्री-बुकिंग? कंपनी ने कर दिया बड़ा ऐलान, जल्द आपके हाथ में होगा स्मार्टफोन

Galaxy Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy F54 का स्टाइलिश डिजाइन और जोरदार फीचर्स देखने के बाद जो लोग इसका इन्तजार कर रहे थे उनके लिए कंपनी ने बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

आपने की थी Samsung Galaxy F54 की प्री-बुकिंग? कंपनी ने कर दिया बड़ा ऐलान, जल्द आपके हाथ में होगा स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy F54: Galaxy F54 को 30 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में भारतीय मार्केट में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है. चाहे बात स्टाइल की हो या फीचर्स की, हर मामले में ये स्मार्टफोन गदर मचा रहा है. इस स्मार्टफोन में ग्राहकों को काफी सारी खूबियां देखने को मिलेंगी. आपको बता दें कि Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की प्री-बुकिंग कर चुके ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी है क्योंकि कंपनी ने इन ग्राहकों को गैलेक्सी F54 5G की अर्ली डिलीवरी देना शुरू कर दिया है और अब प्री-बुकिंग करने वाले ग्राहक इस स्मार्टफोन को चला पाएंगे. 

