Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! नजर न लग जाए
topStories1hindi1735671
Hindi Newsटेक

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! नजर न लग जाए

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 का कवर डिस्प्ले बड़े साइज में आने की उम्मीद है. इसके बाहरी डिस्प्ले को Google एप्लिकेशन के साथ अनुकूलित किया गया है, जिससे आप कई चीजें बिना ओपन किए कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने! देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! नजर न लग जाए

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 को इस साल एक बड़ा अपग्रेड मिल रहा है, जिसमें एक बड़े कवर डिस्प्ले का सपोर्ट है. बता दें, पिछले मॉडल में बाहर की स्क्रीन छोटी थी. नया गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप 5 अलग होगा. इसके बाहरी डिस्प्ले को Google एप्लिकेशन के साथ अनुकूलित किया गया है, जिससे आप सूचनाएं देख सकते हैं, विजेट जोड़ सकते हैं, सेल्फी ले सकते हैं और अन्य कार्यक्षमताएं प्राप्त कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों