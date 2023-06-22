तपती गर्मी में शिमला जैसी हवा देगा USHA का ये कूलर! रात में पड़ जाएगी कंबल की जरूरत
topStories1hindi1748618
Hindi Newsटेक

तपती गर्मी में शिमला जैसी हवा देगा USHA का ये कूलर! रात में पड़ जाएगी कंबल की जरूरत

USHA Desert Cooler: आज हम आपको ऊषा के Aerostyle 100 डेजर्ट कूलर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, यह ऊषा दमदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है और शानदार परफॉर्म करता है. आइए जानते हैं USHA Aerostyle 100 के बारे में सबकुछ...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

तपती गर्मी में शिमला जैसी हवा देगा USHA का ये कूलर! रात में पड़ जाएगी कंबल की जरूरत

USHA Aerostyle 100: भारत लगातार गर्मी बढ़ती जा रही है और कई राज्यों में तापमान 45 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है. इस गर्मी में, कुछ लोग एयर कंडीशनर चला रहे हैं, हालांकि अधिकांश लोग अभी भी कूलर को पसंद करते हैं. आप भी यदि नया कूलर खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो आज हम आपको ऊषा के Aerostyle 100 डेजर्ट कूलर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, यह ऊषा दमदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है और शानदार परफॉर्म करता है. आइए जानते हैं USHA Aerostyle 100 के बारे में सबकुछ...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
PM Modi US Visit
मोदी और बाइडेन क्या यूक्रेन युद्ध पर भी करेंगे चर्चा, व्हाइट हाउस ने दिया ये जवाब
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
budh gochar 2023
बुध ग्रह 24 जून को मिथुन राशि में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगा धन