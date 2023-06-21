दिल थामकर बैठ जाइए! Vivo ला रहा झटपट फुल चार्ज होने वाला Smartphone, देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! कितना मस्त है
topStories1hindi1747380
Hindi Newsटेक

दिल थामकर बैठ जाइए! Vivo ला रहा झटपट फुल चार्ज होने वाला Smartphone, देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! कितना मस्त है

वीवो वी29 को GCF Authority से मंजूरी मिल गई है, जो वैश्विक रिलीज के लिए एक आवश्यक प्रमाणन है. यह दृढ़ता से इंगित करता है कि V29 आने वाले हफ्तों में अपनी शुरुआत करेगा.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

दिल थामकर बैठ जाइए! Vivo ला रहा झटपट फुल चार्ज होने वाला Smartphone, देखते ही कहेंगे- उफ्फ! कितना मस्त है

Vivo बहुत जल्द अपनी Vivo V29 Series को लॉन्च करने वाला है. कंपनी ने यूरोपियन मार्केट में Vivo V29 Lite पेश किया था और कहा जा रहा है कि कंपनी Vivo V29 और Vivo V29 Pro को पेश करने के लिए कमर कस रही है. वीवो वी29 को GCF Authority से मंजूरी मिल गई है, जो वैश्विक रिलीज के लिए एक आवश्यक प्रमाणन है. यह दृढ़ता से इंगित करता है कि V29 आने वाले हफ्तों में अपनी शुरुआत करेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
lifestyle
बालों को तेजी से बढ़ाती हैं ये 2 चीजें, आजमाकर पाएं लंबे और घने बाल
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!