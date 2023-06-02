WhatsApp से पंगा लेना पड़ेगा महंगा! बैन कर डाले 74 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स; जानिए क्यों
WhatsApp से पंगा लेना पड़ेगा महंगा! बैन कर डाले 74 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स; जानिए क्यों

वॉट्सऐप ने अपनी मासिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि 1 अप्रैल से 30 अप्रैल के बीच, 74,52,500 खाते बैन किए गए हैं, और इनमें से 2,469,700 खाते सक्रिय रूप से प्रतिबंधित किए गए है...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

WhatsApp से पंगा लेना पड़ेगा महंगा! बैन कर डाले 74 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स; जानिए क्यों

वॉट्सएप ने अप्रैल के महीने में भारत में 74 लाख से अधिक बैड अकाउंट्स को बैन कर दिया है. कंपनी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि नए आईटी नियम 2021 के तहत ये कार्रवाई की गई है. वॉट्सऐप ने अपनी मासिक अनुपालन रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि 1 अप्रैल से 30 अप्रैल के बीच, 74,52,500 खाते बैन किए गए हैं, और इनमें से 2,469,700 खाते सक्रिय रूप से प्रतिबंधित किए गए है...

