WhatsApp पर अब नहीं आएंगे Spam Calls! घंटी बजने से पहले ही होगा ये काम
वॉट्सएप यूजर अब सेटिंग में 'Silence Unknown Callers' फीचर को चालू करके अज्ञात कॉल या स्पैम कॉल को अनदेखा कर सकेंगे. इस फीचर की बहुत जरूरत थी, खासकर स्पैम कॉल्स आने के बाद. आइए जानते हैं क्या है फीचर्स में और कैसे इसे लागू करें....

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Scam Calls से निपटने के लिए वॉट्सएप ने एक सिक्योरिटी फीचर पेश किया है, जो स्पैम कॉल्स की परेशानी को दूर कर देगा. Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg ने घोषणा की कि वॉट्सएप यूजर अब सेटिंग में 'Silence Unknown Callers' फीचर को चालू करके अज्ञात कॉल या स्पैम कॉल को अनदेखा कर सकेंगे. इस फीचर की बहुत जरूरत थी, खासकर स्पैम कॉल्स आने के बाद. आइए जानते हैं क्या है फीचर्स में और कैसे इसे लागू करें....

