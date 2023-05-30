WhatsApp पर अब गायब नहीं होगा Status! 24 घंटे के बाद यहां हो जाएगा सेव; जानिए नया फीचर
WhatsApp पर अब गायब नहीं होगा Status! 24 घंटे के बाद यहां हो जाएगा सेव; जानिए नया फीचर

WhatsApp पर 'स्टेटस आर्काइव' नाम का नया फीचर आने वाला है. फीचर के इनेबल होने के 24 घंटे बाद स्टेटस अपडेट यूजर्स के डिवाइस में आर्काइव हो जाएगा. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

WhatsApp पर अब गायब नहीं होगा Status! 24 घंटे के बाद यहां हो जाएगा सेव; जानिए नया फीचर

WhatsApp Status Archive feature: वॉट्सएप (WhatsApp) एंड्रॉइड पर बीटा टेस्टर के लिए बिजनेस के लिए 'स्टेटस आर्काइव' नामक एक नया फीचर शुरू कर रहा है. डब्ल्यूएबीटा इंफो के मुताबिक, फीचर के इनेबल होने के 24 घंटे बाद स्टेटस अपडेट यूजर्स के डिवाइस में आर्काइव हो जाएगा. इसके अलावा, यूजर्स अपने आर्काइव प्रिफ्रेंसिस को भी मैनेज कर सकते हैं और स्टेटस टैब के अंदर सीधे मेनू से अपना आर्काइव देख सकते हैं.

