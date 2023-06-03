Train Accident: ट्रेन क्रैश के दौरान डिब्बे में इस जगह बैठे लोग रहते हैं सुरक्षित! आप भी करते हैं सफर तो आज ही जान लें
Train Accident: ट्रेन क्रैश के दौरान डिब्बे में इस जगह बैठे लोग रहते हैं सुरक्षित! आप भी करते हैं सफर तो आज ही जान लें

Train Crash Protection: ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं, ट्रेन के डिब्बों में एक खास लोकेशन होती है जहां पर बैठे हुए यात्री एक्सीडेंट के दौरान अपने आपको सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Train Accident: ट्रेन क्रैश के दौरान डिब्बे में इस जगह बैठे लोग रहते हैं सुरक्षित! आप भी करते हैं सफर तो आज ही जान लें

Train Crash Safety: उड़ीसा में एक बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा हुआ है जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों ने अपनी जानें गंवा दी हैं. ये ट्रेन हादसा बेहद ही खतरनाक साबित हुआ और इसका किसी को भी अंदाजा नहीं था. आपको बता दें कि इस ट्रेन हादसे में कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पटरी से उतर गई जिसकी वजह से वहां एक भयानक मंजर तैयार हो गया. आपको बता दें कि ट्रेन हादसे में सुरक्षित बच पाना काफी मुश्किल काम होता है क्योंकि ट्रेन की रफ़्तार इतनी ज्यादा होती है कि हादसे के समय एक भी यात्री को संभलने का मौका नहीं मिल पाता है. ट्रेन हादसे में कैसे बचा जा सकता है आज इस बारे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. दरअसल जिस डिब्बे में आप बैठते हैं वहां एक ऐसी जगह होती है जहां बैठे यात्री अपने आप को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं. अगर आपको इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं है तो हम आपको इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

