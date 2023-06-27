Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक ही हफ्ते में तीन एविक्शन, अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुई शो से बाहर, मिड वीक एविक्शन में खूब रोईं
topStories1hindi1756959
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक ही हफ्ते में तीन एविक्शन, अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुई शो से बाहर, मिड वीक एविक्शन में खूब रोईं

BB OTT 2 Mid Week Eviction: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 को शुरू हुए अब तक 1 हफ्ता ही हुआ है लेकिन इतने में ही तीन कंटेस्टेंट शो से बाहर हो चुके हैं. अब मिड वीक एविक्शन में आलिया सिद्दीकी को भी घर से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक ही हफ्ते में तीन एविक्शन, अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुई शो से बाहर, मिड वीक एविक्शन में खूब रोईं

Bigg Bigg Ott 2 Elimination: बिग बॉस ओटीटी Bigg Boss Ott 2) सीजन का आगाज हो चुका है और पहले ही हफ्ते से शो काफी एंटरटेनिंग लग रहा है. लेकिन हम बात करें एविक्शन की तो पहले ही हफ्ते में शो से तीन कंटेस्टेंट का पत्ता साफ हो चुका है. अब मिड वीक एविक्शन में आलिया सिद्दीकी (aaliya siddiqui) को भी घर से बेघर कर दिया गया है. उनसे पहले पुनीत सुपरस्टार और पलक पुरसवानी को घर से बाहर किया गया था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत