Alia Bhatt की बहन ने बिग बॉस में दिखाया अपना असली रंग, लोगों ने किया जमकर ट्रोल
Alia Bhatt की बहन ने बिग बॉस में दिखाया अपना असली रंग, लोगों ने किया जमकर ट्रोल

पूजा भट्ट और पलक पुर्सवानी के बीच जमकर कहासुनी हुई. इस दौरान पूजा ने पलकर को जमकर टार्गेट किया और उन्हें कुछ बोले नहीं दिया. देखें वीडियो

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Alia Bhatt की बहन ने बिग बॉस में दिखाया अपना असली रंग, लोगों ने किया जमकर ट्रोल

Big Boss OTT2: बिग बॉस ओटीटी के सीजन 2 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है.अपने शुरुआती एपिसोड से ही शो में कंटेस्टेंट फुल स्पीड से लोगों का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं. इस घर के अंदर दो गुट अभी से देखें जा सकते हैं. एक तरफ पूजा भट्ट है वहीं दूसरी तरफ बाकी कंटेस्टेंट. पिछले एपिसोड में देखा गया कि बिग बॉस के घर के अंदर एक टास्क हुआ था. उस दौरान मनीषा रानी और जद हदीद के बीच गलतफहमी पैदा हुई तो घरवालों ने आग में घी डालने का काम करना शुरु कर दिया. ऐसे में पूजा भट्ट मनीषा के बचाव में उतरी और दोनों के बीच पीस मेकर बन कर मामले को शांत करवाने की कोशिश की. 
 

